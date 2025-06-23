Bear kills sheep in southeastern Switzerland

Bears are rare in Switzerland. Keystone-SDA

A bear killed four sheep in the Lower Engadine region near Scuol, canton Graubünden last week. This was the first bear attack on livestock in the region in four years.

Deutsch de Bär reisst bei Scuol GR vier Schafe

The incident occurred last Wednesday in Val S-charl on a mountainside at roughly 2,000 metres near the border with Italy, according to canton Graubünden authorities.

“The herd was protected by dogs,” Arno Puorger from Graubünden Hunting and Fishing Office, told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Monday.

The last attack on a herd in Graubünden took place in August 2021, also in the Lower Engadine region. That month a bear killed a dozen sheep in the Val d’Uina and Val S-charl areas.

No attacks were recorded in the following two years. In 2024, an unprotected beehive was damaged in the municipality of Valsot.

