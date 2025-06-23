Bear kills sheep in southeastern Switzerland

The last attack on a herd in Graubünden took place in August 2021, also in the Lower Engadine region. That month a bear killed a dozen sheep in the Val d’Uina and Val S-charl areas.
No attacks were recorded in the following two years. In 2024, an unprotected beehive was damaged in the municipality of Valsot.
Despite the current tense economic situation, Swiss consumer sentiment remains positive. The Swiss spent more money in May than the previous year, particularly on restaurant visits and leisure activities, as shown by the latest figures released by PostFinance.
Study: trees have major cooling effect even in extreme heat
Plane trees in cities have an important cooling effect even in extreme heat, according to a new study by the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL).
EPFL launches digitised version of Battle of Murten panorama
To mark the anniversary of the Battle of Murten on 22 June 1476, the Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) has launched a website that offers the public an immersive experience of the huge panorama painting of the historic battle.
