Swiss mortgage market cooled in 2024

Below-average growth in the Swiss mortgage market in 2024 Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss mortgage market witnessed subdued growth in 2024 due to rising costs and stricter regulations.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweizer Hypothekarmarkt wächst 2024 unterdurchschnittlich Original Read more: Schweizer Hypothekarmarkt wächst 2024 unterdurchschnittlich

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This is the conclusion of the Mortgage Market Study 2024 published by MoneyPark. According to the study, the mortgage market in Switzerland grew by 2.6% or CHF32 billion last year. This means that growth was once again below the long-term average of 3%.

According to MoneyPark, the cantonal banks once again secured the biggest slice of the cake, accounting for around 75% of overall growth. The mortgage volume at the Raiffeisen banks grew by 4.6% and that of the pension funds by 8%. By contrast, UBS bank lost almost CHF10 billion or 3.4% in volume.

More

More No house generation: the impossibility of buying property in Switzerland This content was published on In many countries, buying a home is slipping further out of reach for young people. Switzerland is no exception. Read more: No house generation: the impossibility of buying property in Switzerland

In addition, the financiers earned less with mortgages in 2024 than in the previous year and had to cope with a return to the level of 2022 after the record results of 2023. “However, this development was not driven by falling interest rates for borrowers, but by rising refinancing costs for the banks,” the report states.

On average, the banks’ net interest margin was 1.26% in 2024. This was significantly lower than the previous year’s figure of 1.40%.

Despite interest rates falling again, rising refinancing costs and the stricter regulatory environment have therefore slowed down the granting of mortgages. And further trouble is looming. For example, the abolition of the imputed rental value, which will be voted on in September 2025, could have a “substantial” impact on the market.

According to the study by the Helvetia subsidiary, between CHF50 and 150 billion could be amortised over the next five years and thus drastically slow down growth. In the worst case, stagnation could even be expected.

More

More Mortgages in Switzerland: how the system works This content was published on Home loans are cheap in Switzerland. There are good sides and bad sides to this. Here is what you need to know about mortgages in Switzerland. Read more: Mortgages in Switzerland: how the system works

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch