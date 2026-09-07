Bern police search for four pyrotechnic football fans
Bern cantonal police are searching for four fans suspected of setting off flares and firecrackers at the Wankdorf Stadium at the cup final between Biel and Basel in 2025.
The Public Prosecutor’s Office has ordered a multi-stage public appeal for information in connection with this case.
Four men are suspected of having set off the pyrotechnics in the middle of the crowd. According to a police statement, they did so whilst being fully aware that bystanders would suffer serious injuries.
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Although extensive investigations led to the four suspects, they remain unidentified.
As a first step, the police will publish blurred images of the men on their website this coming Thursday. If this does not lead to their identification, the investigators will publish unblurred photographs of the suspects a week later.
Should the suspects come forward of their own accord or be identified by one of the specified dates, the police will refrain from publishing the images.
Police occasionally resort to public appeals for information. Most recently, in March 2026, they used this method to search for around 30 people who were alleged to have committed offences at an unauthorised demonstration.
+ How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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