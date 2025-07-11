Bern chatbot wins UN artificial intelligence award

Sophia External linkis a multilingual digital companion based on artificial intelligence (AI). The bot helps affected individuals to “recognise signs of violence, understand their rights, gather possible evidence and seek help”, the developer Spring ACT wrote in a press release on Thursday.
Sophia is available around the clock and offers safe and anonymous information and support services.
Spring ACT developed the chatbot with the support of Microsoft and is a Swiss charity organisation that uses technology to combat global social injustice.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
