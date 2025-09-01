Five charged in Switzerland with trafficking Chinese sex workers

A three-year human trafficking investigation in Switzerland, involving sex workers from China, has resulted in five suspects being charged with offences.

A total of 146 victims were identified, according to a statement issued by the Bern cantonal public prosecutor’s office. This is likely to be one of the largest cases in the country.

The case has provoked politicians and the judiciary to call for a more effective legal basis and a relaxation of data sharing.

Investigators in such complex cases repeatedly come up against barriers, said Bern’s Director of Security Philippe Müller. He referred in particular to strict data protection regulations that often make exchange with foreign authorities easier than across cantonal borders.

Recruited in online chats

In the meantime, the investigation has been concluded and the public prosecutor’s office has brought charges. The investigation began in spring 2022 with a large-scale operation. Five accused persons were stopped and six victims were identified.

In the course of the investigation, police came across 146 female victims, most of whom were Chinese nationals. They were recruited by the accused on Chinese online chats for sex work in Switzerland. It is likely that they recruited women who corresponded to their ideal appearance, age and weight.

After entering the country, the suspects accommodated the victims in private flats and flats and organised the sex work. According to the police, a large number of the victims are said to have received forged identity documents years ago from a professionally organised group of perpetrators in order to be able to move freely in Europe.

Three men and two women

Three men and two women aged between 30 and 53 must answer to the Bernese judiciary. They are accused of having dictated the women’s prostitution activities. The victims had to hand over half of their earnings.

The accused are charged with offences such as human trafficking and promoting prostitution. They were also charged with offences such as money laundering, forgery of documents and unlawful receipt of social welfare benefits.

