'Dr Pump' sentenced for administering unauthorised substances

Bern Regional Court sentences "Dr Pump" to a conditional sentence
Keystone-SDA
‘Dr Pump’ sentenced for administering unauthorised substances
A Bern Regional Court has found the Solothurn doctor known as "Dr Pump" guilty of offences against the Swiss Sports Promotion Law. The man had administered unauthorised substances to patients.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

On Tuesday the court of first instance sentenced the 46-year-old to a conditional prison sentence of 14 months with a probationary period of two years. The sentence was therefore somewhat more lenient than the prosecution had demanded. The latter had demanded a conditional prison sentence of 20 months with a probationary period of two years.

+ Swiss doctor filmed advising testosterone treatment to athlete

The prosecution accused the man of knowingly prescribing prohibited substances such as anabolic steroids and other substances to 12 men without a therapeutic purpose. They charged the man with at least 82 cases.

The accused claimed that he had supplied the substances for medical and not doping purposes.

