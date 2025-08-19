‘Dr Pump’ sentenced for administering unauthorised substances

On Tuesday the court of first instance sentenced the 46-year-old to a conditional prison sentence of 14 months with a probationary period of two years. The sentence was therefore somewhat more lenient than the prosecution had demanded. The latter had demanded a conditional prison sentence of 20 months with a probationary period of two years.
The prosecution accused the man of knowingly prescribing prohibited substances such as anabolic steroids and other substances to 12 men without a therapeutic purpose. They charged the man with at least 82 cases.
The accused claimed that he had supplied the substances for medical and not doping purposes.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
