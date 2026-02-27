Swiss study shows the influence of humans on dogs’ brains

Humans have significantly shaped the dog brain through domestication, according to a study led by the Natural History Museum Bern.

The Swiss study is the first of its kind comparing the neuro-anatomy of dogs and wolves.

The frontal lobes and brain regions associated with social behaviour are proportionally larger in dogs than in wolves,the Natural History Museum said. These areas are also more pronounced in particularly “co-operative” breeds than in independent breeds.

The researchers conclude the extent to which human selection has influenced the brain development and composition of dogs.

However, genetic factors could also play a role. For example, “old” breeds such as the Siberian Husky would have a more wolf-like neuroanatomy than modern breeds such as the German Shepherd.

Small brains, great adaptability

According to the press release, dogs have smaller brains compared to wolves, but with more differences in shape and sensory regions. This confirms a hypothesis on mammal brain development that various brain regions can develop differently over time.

However, the study contradicts the long-held assumption that a highly “integrated” brain indicates a slow evolutionary capacity. Integrated means that the sub-regions of the brain are harmonised with each other. According to the study, this is much more the case in dogs than in wolves. The researchers interpret this result as an exceptionally rapid ability to adapt under the influence of humans.

The international team from the Natural History Museum studied a total of 243 dogs and wolves of different breeds, populations, body shapes and sizes. Many of them come from the museum’s collection.

