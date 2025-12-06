Bern rector warns against political pressure on research

Speaking at the Dies academicus of the University of Bern, rector Virginia Richter has warned against political pressure on universities. Science must remain free, she said – in the choice of topics, methods and cooperation partners.

Deutsch de Berner Uni-Rektorin warnt vor politischem Druck auf Forschung Original Read more: Berner Uni-Rektorin warnt vor politischem Druck auf Forschung

The war in Gaza in particular has shown how much pressure universities are under to fulfil expectations, Richter said on Saturday, according to the text of her speech. The university management had been forced to make difficult decisions, she said.

It had also taken criticism from within its own ranks and sought dialogue, she added. One example of successful dialogue was the “Reflecting on the Middle East” series of events, at which Israeli and Palestinian voices had their say.

Jan Palmowski, Secretary General of the European university network The Guild, also emphasised the importance of international cooperation in his speech. International research is more controversial today than it has been for a long time, he said – politically, economically and socially.

At the same time, he said, it is indispensable for tackling global challenges such as climate change, health issues and technological developments. Europe must face up to its own responsibility and actively shape internationalisation.

Five women received honorary doctorates, including the art mediator and curator Bice Curiger. She was recognised as a critical observer who does not glorify the art system, but questions it.

