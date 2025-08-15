Swiss send emergency aid to fire-stricken Montenegro

Switzerland has sent emergency aid to Montenegro, which has been hit by violent fires. Some 20 fire-fighters have been at work since Friday morning, according to the government. This is in response to an international request from the Balkan country.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Berne envoie une aide d’urgence au Monténégro, sous les flammes Original Read more: Berne envoie une aide d’urgence au Monténégro, sous les flammes

The firefighters come from different teams in cantons Geneva, Vaud and Valais. Accompanied by three fire-fighting vehicles and several support vehicles, they are working in the affected areas of Montenegro, the foreign ministry said in a press release.

Their mission is to fight vegetation fires, defend sensitive points and reinforce local urban hubs, it added. An initial team had already been sent to Montenegro on Wednesday to prepare for the arrival of the fire-fighters.

Montenegro is facing violent fires threatening its capital, Podgorica, as well as other regions of the country. Despite all the resources deployed, persistent winds are fuelling the flames, rendering certain areas uncontrollable. The authorities have carried out numerous evacuations.

The situation is critical throughout southern Europe. Portugal, Greece, Italy and Spain have been battling fires for several days. In the Balkans, Albania has also been hard hit.

