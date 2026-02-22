Swiss pop art pioneer Peter Stämpfli dies

Swiss artist Peter Stämpfli died on Friday at the age of 88. This was announced by his Parisian gallery Georges-Philippe & Nathalie Vallois.

Born in Deisswil, canton Bern, in 1937, Stämpfli was known in particular for his works with car tyres, the French news agency AFP wrote on Saturday.

Stämpfli trained at the Biel School of Applied Arts and began exhibiting in numerous galleries in the 1960s. He left Switzerland for France in 1959 and later lived in Switzerland several times.

Over the years, his works have been included in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York and the Centre Pompidou in Paris. “What characterised me was the desire to isolate the object against a white background. To remove it from its history, from its context,” he explained in 2018 on the occasion of an exhibition at Galerie Vallois.

In addition to sculpting, Stämpfli also devoted himself to filmmaking, in particular making short films. According to the SIKART encyclopaedia of art in Switzerland, Stämpfli belongs to the generation of artists closely associated with pop art on the one hand and minimal art and conceptual art on the other. However, despite all the similarities, it is obvious that Stämpfli is not at home in any of these art movements, but rather moves in a border area in which he develops his ideas of object, structure and space, it said.

In 1967, Stämpfli represented Switzerland at the 9th São Paulo Biennale in Brazil and in 1970 at the 35th Venice Biennale.

