Beyond Gravity plans to build satellites from A to Z

Beyond Gravity, a subsidiary of Swiss company Ruag International, aims to take charge of the entire construction of its satellites. It expects the spacecraft to be in space by the end of 2028. However, no price has been revealed.

The space company aims to “provide more direct solutions to end customers”, according to a press release issued on Monday. Beyond Gravity explains that it has joined forces with all its European sites “to accelerate our ability to build medium-sized satellites for low orbits” and “at low cost”, without giving any further details.

The aim is to respond to the current geopolitical situation on the Old Continent, which shows a need for additional European satellites. Oliver Grassmann, who heads the satellite division, stresses that the aim is to occupy a niche in the market that is neither covered by small start-ups nor by the big established players.

Beyond Gravity says it is already developing and building a number of components, including the structure of the spacecraft, thermal protection, computers, antennas, solar wings and data collection instruments.

