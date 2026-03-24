Swiss highlight risks of e-bikes and e-scooters
The number of serious accidents involving e-bikes and e-scooters in Switzerland is high. Last year, 27 people were killed in accidents. The Swiss Council for Accident Prevention urges users to anticipate road situations and to follow the rules.
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According to the Swiss Council for Accident Prevention (BFU), 586 people on e-bikes and 152 on e-scooters were seriously injured last year; 24 e-bike riders and three people on e-scooters suffered fatal injuries in accidents.
The BFU cites the higher speeds, which increase braking distances and shorten reaction times, as the reason for the high risk. The vehicles also lack a crumple zone. Other road users often recognise the narrow silhouettes too late or misjudge the speed.
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The BFU recommends anticipating the road situation and adapting one’s speed to the circumstances. It is also important to use clear hand signals when turning, to have functioning lights and to wear a helmet and light-coloured clothing for better visibility.
Helmets are compulsory for fast e-bikes. In general, e-bikes and e-scooters may only be ridden from the age of 14 with a moped licence and from the age of 16 without a licence. For all e-vehicles, lights are also compulsory during the day and an alcohol limit of 0.5 per mille applies.
Adapted from German by AI/ts
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