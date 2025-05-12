The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News

Eurovision opens with lively parade through Basel

Big ESC parade reaches Kleinbasel
Big ESC parade reaches Kleinbasel Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Eurovision opens with lively parade through Basel
Listening: Eurovision opens with lively parade through Basel

In glorious May weather, Basel opened the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) with a lively parade through the city. Tens of thousands of people lined the streets along a 1.3-kilometre-long turquoise carpet from the town hall to the exhibition center.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA/SRF

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The national delegations were accompanied by marching bands and Guggenmusik bands as well as stylised juke boxes from which each respective national song was played.

Half an hour before the start of the parade, many thousands of onlookers had already gathered, especially on the Middle Bridge – including numerous people with Palestinian flags. They initially behaved peacefully and quietly, and there were no confrontations with the omnipresent police presence.

Beforehand, police officers had searched the route for explosives, some of them with dogs.

The Eurovision Song Contest connects cultures and honors the diversity of Europe, said Basel’s government president Conradin Cramer in his speech before welcoming all 37 ESC acts individually. The excitement is building immeasurably, and the entire city is filled with vibrant energy, Cramer said.

The ceremony cost almost one million Swiss francs. Basel is contributing a total of CHF37.5 million (CHF44.4 million) to the Eurovision Song Contest.

More

The actual Eurovision competition begins on Tuesday with the first semifinal. The countries with the five largest broadcasters automatically qualify for the final, as does host Switzerland. The other 31 countries must compete in the semifinals for the remaining 20 final spots.

Sweden is tipped as the favorite. The three boys, who are actually from Finland, joke about the joys of going to the sauna. “If we win, the Finns could claim it as a victory, but Sweden has to pay for hosting the next Eurovision Song Contest,” they said cheerfully upon arriving at the Eurovision Village.

Translated from German by DeepL

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content

Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
40 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Aylin Elçi

How are mental illnesses treated in your country? 

In Switzerland more people are being referred to electrical therapies or psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. Are there similar approaches where you live?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
11 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
13 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Venice Biennale of Art: death of curator Koyo Kouoh

More

Koyo Kouoh, prominent art world figure, dies aged 58

This content was published on Koyo Kouoh, curator of the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia, Biennale Arte 2026, has died, aged 58, it was announced on Saturday.

Read more: Koyo Kouoh, prominent art world figure, dies aged 58
One in 7 Swiss say they have lost money in a cyber scam

More

One in seven Swiss has lost money to cyber scam

This content was published on One in seven adults in Switzerland has fallen victim to a cyber scam, according to a survey published by the SonntagsZeitung newspaper. One-third of victims have lost over CHF1,000 ($1,200).

Read more: One in seven Swiss has lost money to cyber scam
The United States and China kick off their meeting in Geneva

More

United States and China start tariff talks in Geneva

This content was published on The United States and China have started talks in Geneva aiming to de-escalate a dispute that threatens to cut off trade between the world’s two biggest economies and damage the global economy.

Read more: United States and China start tariff talks in Geneva

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR