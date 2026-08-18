EU relations: Swiss committee proposes immigration tax

Bilateral Agreements III: a committee proposes an immigration levy Keystone-SDA

The Swiss Senate’s Political Institutions Committee has gone further than the government on the issue of the safeguard clause relating to immigration within the Switzerland–EU package of agreements. It has introduced an incentive tax as an additional protective measure.

Share

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Bilatérales III: une commission introduit une taxe d’immigration Original Read more: Bilatérales III: une commission introduit une taxe d’immigration

The Bilateral Agreements III revise the rules on the free movement of people, thereby granting EU citizens better access to Switzerland. The government has adopted several national safeguard measures, such as a safeguard clause. This clause must be able to be activated on the basis of criteria indicating the presence of serious economic or social difficulties.

+ The Swiss-EU bilateral treaty updates, explained

The committee has supplemented these instruments with an immigration tax, parliament’s services stated on Tuesday. For people in paid employment, this levy is to be collected from employers. As regards family members, adults who have come to Switzerland under family reunification arrangements must be subject to the levy.

The committee believes this immigration tax will provide an incentive to utilise the potential of the domestic labour force. The revenue generated must be redistributed to the population. The tax will also apply to third-country nationals once the safeguard clause has been activated.

More

More Swiss Politics Swiss vote eases pressure, but EU agreements remain uncertain This content was published on In June, Swiss voters rejected an initiative to cap the population at ten million – but relations with Brussels are still to be sorted, as our Let’s Talk episode explores. Read more: Swiss vote eases pressure, but EU agreements remain uncertain

Systematic review

With regard to the safeguard clause, the committee welcomed the fact that the government has planned to involve parliamentary committees, the cantons, the municipalities and the social partners more closely in decision-making. It has also decided that the government should review annually whether there is a need to invoke this clause.

More broadly, the committee wishes to strengthen security checks. In its view, it is necessary to systematically assess whether EU nationals applying for residence in Switzerland pose a threat to public security, public order or public health.

As for third-country nationals, a criminal record extract issued by the country of origin or residence must be required. If the assessment reveals that the person concerned poses a threat, their right of residence may be refused or restricted.

More

More Swiss diplomacy Switzerland, EU sign package of agreements to strengthen ties This content was published on Swiss President Guy Parmelin and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, signed a package of accords in Brussels on Monday designed to strengthen bilateral relations. Read more: Switzerland, EU sign package of agreements to strengthen ties

Debates in the autumn

The commission has thus completed its examination of the aspects of the Switzerland–EU package relating to immigration law. It supports, in principle, the implementing legislation proposed by the government.

It has also made further amendments and rejected proposals to tighten the rules. The Senate will take up the matter during the autumn session.

+ How we produce English news

Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories