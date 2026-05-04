Birdlife Switzerland invites people to count birds in gardens
Birdlife Switzerland has launched its annual "Garden Bird Hour". People are invited to count birds in their garden, on their balcony or in a park until May 10.
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The campaign, which has been carried out annually since 2014, aims to obtain an accurate picture of bird life in urban areas and recognise long-term developments.
The organisation offers various tools on its website to help identify the most common species. Observations can then be reported online.
According to Birdlife, thousands of people have taken part in the campaign each time in recent years. The data collected is an important building block for the protection of biodiversity.
The organisation also wants to use the campaign to raise public awareness of the need to promote nature and encourage people to enjoy nature-friendly gardens.
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Translated from German by AI/mga
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