Births in Swiss canton fall to record low
The number of babies born in canton Jura, in northwestern Switzerland, has been dropping steadily since the early 2000s. Last year, just 579 births were recorded, slipping below the 600 mark for the first time.
The number of babies born in canton Jura has dropped from 828 in 1999 to 579 in 2024 – just 7.8 births per 1,000 people, according to figures in its latest Mémento statistique 2025.
The trend is reflected in Jura’s fertility rate – the average number of children per woman. After hovering around 1.65 between 2011 and 2021, it dropped to 1.34 in 2024. The decline mirrors the national picture: at 1.29 children per woman, Switzerland has hit its lowest level since records began.
Mothers’ marital status in canton Jura has shifted sharply in recent years. In 2024, 41.3% of births were outside marriage, up from just 10.4% in 1999.
Women aged 30 to 34 make up the largest group of new mothers in the canton. Of the 579 births recorded last year, only five were to mothers under 20.
Translated from French by AI/sp
