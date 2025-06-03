Blatten: top Swiss politician appeals for solidarity with landslide victims

Blatten: the President of the National Council appeals for solidarity Keystone-SDA

Maja Riniker, president of the House of Representatives, reserved her first words for the residents of Blatten at the opening of the summer parliamentary session on Monday. She called on Switzerland to show solidarity with those people who have lost everything.

Français fr Blatten: la présidente du National lance un appel à la solidarité

“We were stunned last Wednesday when we saw the images of Blatten and Ried buried under piles of rock,” she said. “Nature has not only swept away houses and roads, but also possessions, memories and everything that people hold dear.”

“After the disasters in Bondo, Brienz and the Maggia Valley, we have seen just how fast nature can move,” she said. “It will take a great deal of strength to rebuild, and we are convinced that you will be able to do so”, she said, addressing the affected population.

“Our thoughts are with all the residents and with the family of the shepherd who is still missing,” she continued. Riniker thanked the emergency services, who she said were working very professionally, and the authorities, who had ordered the evacuation in good time.

“We are with you and you can count on us,” she told the people of the valley. She called on the Swiss population to show solidarity, as a sign of compassion for those affected.

Riniker’s counterpart in the Senate, Andrea Caroni, also opened the summer session by referring to the “inconceivable” and “heartbreaking” tragedy. This disaster shows the power of nature, but also the power of human beings, he said.

“We are with you,” he said. “You can count on Switzerland’s solidarity.”

