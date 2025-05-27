Blatten glacier fractures increase sharply

A massive cone of debris had formed on the Birch glacier in recent days. Around nine million tonnes of debris are weighing down on the glacier.
A new reconnaissance flight is scheduled for Tuesday, and a second camera is to be installed to provide an oblique view of the glacier. This will enable a more detailed assessment of the movements and appearance of the crevasses on the front of the glacier. A further reconnaissance flight is also planned.
Nine million kilograms of rubble lie on Birch Glacier
The Birch Glacier above Blatten in the Lötschental valley, canton Valais, is causing the most concern among experts.
