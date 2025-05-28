Blatten declares ‘special situation’ as glacier collapses

Blatten (VS): the Council of State declares the situation special

On Wednesday morning, the local government in Canton Valais declared the Lötschental to be in a “special situation”. The decision was taken in connection with the gradual collapse of the Birch glacier above Blatten.

Français fr Blatten (VS): le Conseil d'Etat déclare la situation particulière

In view of the risk of the Birch glacier collapsing, causing torrential debris flows or a large-scale landslide that could endanger the residents of Blatten, the local government has declared a special situation. This measure will make it possible to “react as quickly as possible, if necessary mobilising several large-scale intervention resources (cantonal control body, civil protection, even the army) as soon as necessary”, it explained in a press release.

A significant increase in activity was observed on the glacier during the night from Tuesday to Wednesday. This is the second episode of its kind, following the one that occurred early on Tuesday evening.

River Lonza affected

At around 4 am on Wednesday morning, a major collapse occurred, “comparable to the collapse of the glacier on Tuesday at around 6pm”, Fernando Lehner, a member of the Lötschental regional staff, confirmed to Keystone-ATS. In both cases, the debris of ice, rock and snow did not reach the village of Blatten, but slid down to an avalanche barrier.

On Tuesday evening, the rubble stopped 400 metres from the first houses. Some of it reached the Lonza river on Wednesday morning. “For the moment, it’s impossible to give a precise figure for the amount of rubble that has fallen, but we can talk in terms of thousands of cubic metres,” said the authorities.

