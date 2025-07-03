Digital unit leaves Swiss cantonal bank with write-down

BLKB makes major value adjustment at Radicant - bosses leave Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Basel cantonal Bank has been saddled with huge write-downs at its subsidiary Radicant.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de BLKB-Chefs kündigen nach Radicant-Misserfolg Abgang an Original Read more: BLKB-Chefs kündigen nach Radicant-Misserfolg Abgang an

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Savings must now be made while chairman Thomas Schneider and CEO, John Häfelfinger are to step down.

The bank has made value adjustments totalling CHF105.5 million on its investment in Radicant Holding.

The main reasons for the adjustments are unforeseen problems with the integration of the fiduciary business of Radicant Business Services and an excessively high cost base.

Radicant Holding and Radicant Business Services are the successor companies to Numarics and Kreston Zurich.

The cantonal bank is now planning a comprehensive cost reduction and efficiency programme as well as changes in the governance and business orientation of the Radicant companies. However, it remains committed to the strategic investment, according to the statement.

In his ninth year as CEO and gead of the executive board, Häfelfinger will leave the bank at the end of March 2026. Schneider, who has been chair since August 2018, has also decided to step down from his position in mid-2026.

Meanwhile, the bank confirms the outlook it gave at the annual media conference on February 27, 2025 and expects operating business performance to be comparable to the previous year. The bank plans to report on the first half of 2025 on July 17.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch