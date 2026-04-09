Body of pilot who crashed in Swiss canton recovered
The body of a pilot who crashed in mid-March in the Bavona Valley in the southern Swiss canton of Ticino has been recovered.
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The 64-year-old Swiss national from the canton of Fribourg had been flying from Locarno-Magadino in the direction of German-speaking Switzerland.
The recovery of his body could be carried out thanks to the change in snow conditions, which ensured the safety of the rescue teams.
The plane crashed on March 13 in the Cima del Lago area above San Carlo in the Bavona Valley. The man’s body was found in the fuselage of the aircraft at an altitude of 2,600 metres.
In addition to the Ticino cantonal police, Swiss Alpine Rescue, the Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board, the Swiss Air Force and Rega were also involved in the operations.
A preliminary investigation has been initiated to clarify the cause of the accident. In accordance with Article 98 of the Federal Aviation Act, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland is responsible for the criminal proceedings and is coordinating the measures to be taken with the cantonal police.
Investigations will be conducted in parallel and in close coordination with the Sust investigating authorities.
Adapted from German by AI/mga
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