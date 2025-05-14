Bonuses cuts of ex- Credit Suisse bosses ruled unlawful

This was stated by the Federal Administrative Court in a judgement published on Wednesday. The guarantee of ownership is guaranteed in the constitution. The legal basis required for a serious encroachment on such claims is lacking.
The Banking Act does not contain such a basis. The law only provides that measures are possible for the duration of the state aid claimed.
All state aid to the bank had ended by August 11, 2023 at the latest. However, the finance ministry ordered the bonuses to be reduced definitively and thus beyond the duration of the state aid.
The former managers of the defunct major bank Credit Suisse will not be forced to repay their bonuses.
