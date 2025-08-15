Boy, 8, questioned after fatal accident in Swiss public pool

The eight-year-old Swiss boy was questioned by the police. He will not be brought before the juvenile criminal court.
“Following the appeal for witnesses, the child’s family contacted the police,” public prosecutor Nicolas Feuz told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA on Thursday. He was confirming a report in the newspaper Le Temps.
He emphasised that the work of the lifeguards gave no cause for criticism at the current stage of the investigation. Their intervention in the accident was swift.
According to the city of La Chaux-de-Fonds, the lifeguards were fully staffed at the time of the accident on Tuesday. The person responsible for monitoring the diving board alerted her colleagues by radio immediately after the accident and jumped into the pool to help the victim. Tuesday was not a very busy day for visitors.
The boy landed on a swimmer living in the region after jumping from the five-metre diving board. The 67-year-old died at the scene of the accident as a result of his serious injuries.
