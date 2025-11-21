Swiss farmers criticise CHF1 bread and price dumping
A loaf of bread at CHF0.99 ($1.23), a bottle of Chasselas at CHF2.19, sustainable meat at rock-bottom prices: the Swiss Farmers’ Union is speaking out against “reckless pressure” on prices and is calling the major retailers to account.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
This trend is detrimental to sustainability and encourages food waste, the umbrella organisation said in a press release on Friday.
Above all, the organisation doubts the promises made by the major retailers to finance the price cuts themselves, and not to pass them on to producers. “The long-term reality suggests otherwise”, the union said.
+ Will Swiss supermarkets be inundated with cheap, hormone-filled beef after US tariff deal?
The discounter Aldi Switzerland has recently attracted attention with massive price cuts, and other distributors have followed suit. The association Marchés Equitables Suisse has referred the matter to the Competition Commission, arguing that the introduction of a CHF0.99 loaf of bread, followed by across-the-board price cuts, reveals an unfair market situation.
Translated from French by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.