Swiss households to move as Brienz landslide threat rises

A working group commissioned by the municipality will look into this preventive relocation, the first of its kind in Switzerland, and it raises a number of questions.
Who will bear the costs of such a move, if no damage has yet occurred? This is the kind of question that will have to be answered by the four-person working group set up by the municipality of Albula, where Brienz is located.
In the meantime, the cantonal authorities will be granting bridging loans to the 25 families, childless couples and single people planning to leave their village of 80 inhabitants.
Just last weekend, almost 10,000m3 of rock tumbled downstream from Brienz. The village has been evacuated since last November.
Translated from French by DeepL/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.