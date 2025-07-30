The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News

Swiss house prices rise 5% in a year

Buying a house is even more expensive in Switzerland, prices up 5% in one year
Buying a house is even more expensive in Switzerland, prices up 5% in one year Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss house prices rise 5% in a year
Listening: Swiss house prices rise 5% in a year

The more time passes, the more expensive it becomes to buy a house in Switzerland.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The cost of home ownership rose by 1.9% in the second quarter compared to the previous three months, while the year-on-year increase was 5%, according to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

+ The impossibility of buying a house in Switzerland

The residential property price index (RPI) stood at 123.3 points, data released today showed. Single-family houses increased by 3.9% per year, flats by 6.0%, while on a quarterly basis the changes were +1.5% and +2.2% respectively.

The IMPI is a fairly new indicator: it is calculated from the third quarter of 2020 (with data going back as far as the second quarter of 2019) on the basis of an average of 8,000 transactions recorded throughout Switzerland.

The FSO refers to information from the country’s 28 largest mortgage institutions, which cover a large share of the market as the vast majority of real estate sales are financed through a mortgage.

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
54 Likes
62 Comments
View the discussion

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Céline Stegmüller

Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland?

We’d love to hear more about your genealogical research.

Join the discussion
27 Likes
41 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

Living longer: What do you think about the longevity trend?

The longevity market is booming thanks in part to advances in the science of ageing. What do you think of the idea of significantly extending human lifespan?

Join the discussion
32 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Has your continent reached its peak or is there still potential for economic growth?

Some regions of the world are on an upward trajectory with the promise of a steadily improving future. Where do you live? And in which direction is your region or continent developing?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
1 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR