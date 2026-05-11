Campaign launched to stop the spread of Japanese beetles in Switzerland
Travellers are being asked to check their cars and luggage for the invasive beetle when returning from certain areas in Switzerland and abroad.
The Federal Office for Agriculture (FOAG) announced that it is launching a campaign today to raise awareness among citizens and travellers. The aim is to encourage vigilance and slow the beetle’s spread. The awareness campaign will take place along north-south routes, at railway stations and freight terminals, in the tourist regions of Ticino, and online.
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The Japanese beetle often arrives unnoticed in vehicles or in luggage from infested areas to new regions. The infested areas include the entire canton of Ticino, parts of Graubünden and Valais, as well as the northern Italian regions of Lombardy and Piedmont. There were also major infestations in the cantons of Basel and Zurich in 2025.
“While eradication of the Japanese beetle is no longer possible in certain areas, the measures taken by the cantons and industry experts have proven effective in slowing its further spread. This slowdown is crucial to minimising damage north of the Alps, where the Japanese beetle is only found sporadically. Now, however, the support of the entire population is needed,” said the campaign press release.
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The Japanese beetle attacks leaves, fruits and flowers of over 400 plant species. Its larvae also damage the roots of lawns. If found, the beetles should not be taken home. They must be captured, neutralised and reported to the cantonal plant protection service.
Adapted from German by AI/ac
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