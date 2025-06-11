Canadian forest fires trigger unhealthy air warnings in Switzerland

According to the Swiss environmental company IQAir, particulate matter pollution is particularly high. The concentration of PM2.5 particles, i.e. particulate matter with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres, at the Bern-Bollwerk measuring station on Wednesday afternoon was more than ten times the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) annual guideline value.
The concentration at numerous other measuring stations throughout Switzerland was also more than five times the annual guideline value – for example in Basel-Binnigen and Payerne. These fine particles are a health risk primarily due to their small size. The fine particles can penetrate deep into the respiratory tract and even into the blood.
Overall, the environmental company categorised the air quality as “unhealthy” or “unhealthy for sensitive groups” in some places and as “moderate” throughout Switzerland. Sensitive groups include children, the elderly, pregnant women and people with heart and lung diseases. If the air quality is poor, it is advisable to limit outdoor exercise.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
