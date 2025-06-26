The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News

Zurich auctions car number plate ZH 25 for CHF126,000

Canton of Zurich auctions car number "ZH 25" for 126,000 francs
Canton of Zurich auctions car number "ZH 25" for 126,000 francs Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Zurich auctions car number plate ZH 25 for CHF126,000
Listening: Zurich auctions car number plate ZH 25 for CHF126,000

The Zurich car number plate ZH 25 has fetched CHF126,000 in auction.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The starting price was CHF8,000, with bids in increments of a thousand. Compared to the most expensive licence plate, however, ZH 25 performed rather poorly. The licence plate ZH 24 went for CHF299,000 last year.

It was the lowest number ever auctioned by the Zurich Road Traffic Office – and was the most expensive licence plates nationwide. ZG 10 was auctioned for CHF233,000 in canton Zug in 2018.

The canton of Zurich auctions off five-digit and lower licence plates as well as special six-digit number combinations online every week. In each of the last two years, it has generated revenue of around CHF5 million. This revenue flows into the general state coffers.

More

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
47 Likes
57 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Nestlé fined in Vaud - Henniez illegally filtered

More

Nestlé fined by Swiss canton for illegally filtered water

This content was published on Nestlé has been fined CHF 500,000 in the canton of Vaud for the unauthorised use of activated carbon filters in the production of mineral water. The filters were used to produce Henniez water from 2008 to 2022.

Read more: Nestlé fined by Swiss canton for illegally filtered water
Federal Council proposes restrictions on S status

More

Swiss government proposes restrictions on Ukrainian refugees

This content was published on Only those whose life and limb are at risk in Ukraine and who flee to Switzerland are to be granted S status in future. The remaining Ukrainian refugees should apply for asylum. This is what the Federal Council is proposing.

Read more: Swiss government proposes restrictions on Ukrainian refugees
6.4 million loan for the Château de Gruyères voted in Fribourg

More

Gruyères castle gets public funds for renovation

This content was published on The Fribourg parliament approved a sum of CHF6.4 million to renovate the ramparts, the walkway and the towers, as well as to replace the exterior lighting.

Read more: Gruyères castle gets public funds for renovation

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR