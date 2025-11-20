Zurich plans to ban gay conversion therapies
The Zurich cantonal government has proposed a ban on so-called conversion therapies, which are supposed to change the sexual orientation of lesbian, gay or bisexual people.
Anyone who carries out or advertises such therapy will be penalised with a fine, according to the government council’s proposal. In doing so, it is implementing a motion that the cantonal council had voted through in November 2023.
At the time, it was disputed whether a cantonal ban was necessary. Opponents in the council pointed out that efforts were being made at federal level to introduce a ban. Those in favour emphasised the damage that conversion therapies could cause to those affected.
A referendum can still be held against the bill.
Individual cases known
Various cantonal parliaments have already spoken out in favour of a ban, including Schaffhausen, St Gallen Valais, Vaud and Bern. Other cantons such as Aargau, Basel-City and Lucerne support a national ban. The federal government is currently examining whether the existing law is sufficient to take action against the practices.
It is not known how many such therapies are practised in Switzerland. However, individual cases repeatedly come to the public’s attention.
In 2018, a homeopathic doctor practising in the cantons of Geneva and Vaud offered to “cure homosexuality”. In 2020, a psychiatrist in Schwyz recommended himself for such “therapies”.
