Canton Zurich does not want gender reassignment surgery for minors

Canton of Zurich does not want gender reassignment surgery for minors

On Monday, Health Director Natalie Rickli called on the federal government to introduce a ban.

Countries such as the UK and Finland do not permit irreversible operations, the Zurich Health Directorate announced on Monday. In Switzerland, however, there are no clear rules. Zurich is also demanding that puberty blockers may only be dispensed as part of scientific studies.

The canton is basing its demands on an expert opinion. Parents of transgender adolescents had expressed reservations that treatments were being carried out too hastily.

The Health Directorate is now also introducing quality standards. The focus is on scientific monitoring and the establishment of an interdisciplinary board. This is to ensure the long-term well-being of those affected.

