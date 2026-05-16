Pope presides over funeral mass for Swiss Cardinal Tscherrig
In the presence of several dozen high church dignitaries, Pope Leo XIV laid the Swiss Cardinal Emil Paul Tscherrig to rest in St Peter's Basilica on Friday afternoon. He honoured the deceased as a fervent and responsible servant of the Lord.
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The pope based his sermon on a quote by Jesus from the Gospel of John in the New Testament. “I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live,” it is written about a dialogue with Martha.
The biblical passages were read by a Swiss guardsman, among others. Tscherrig himself had once served in the guard for a short time.
+ Swiss Cardinal Tscherrig dies in Rome
Leo XIV emphasised the Cardinal’s extensive ecclesiastical and international experience. And he listed the numerous stations in which Tscherrig served as Nuncio of the Holy See since 1994. Starting in Burundi, in various states in the Caribbean and Scandinavia, in South Korea, Mongolia and Argentina.
+ Pope attends swearing in of Swiss Guards
He then asked those present to preserve the good that had come from Tscherrig. “Our world needs ambassadors,” the pope said.
Cardinal Tscherrig died in Rome on Tuesday at the age of 79. In St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, he lay in state in front of the altar during mass in a simple coffin made of dark wood.
Adapted from German by AI/ts
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