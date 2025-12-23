Swiss women most likely to die of heart disease and men of cancer

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

More than a quarter of all deaths among Swiss residents last year were due to cardiovascular disease. Overall, cardiovascular disease remains the most frequent cause of death among women.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Les maladies cardiovasculaires sont la première cause de mortalité Original Read more: Les maladies cardiovasculaires sont la première cause de mortalité

According to federal statistics on causes of death published on Monday, almost 72,000 people living in Switzerland died in 2024, including around 35,000 men and 37,000 women.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Among women, cardiovascular disease was the most common cause of death (almost 29%), followed by cancer (22%), while the opposite was true for men: most deaths were due to cancer (28%), followed by cardiovascular disease (27%).

For both sexes, the death rate from cancer rose, while the death rate from cardiovascular disorders fell compared with the previous year, as figures from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) show. Among men, deaths from dementia also rose.

According to the figures, the mortality rate due to external causes, including accidents, acts of violence and suicides, fell for both sexes.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories