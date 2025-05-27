Swiss foreign minister in Hong Kong for mediation forum

On 30 May, Swiss foreign minister Ignazio Cassis will be in Hong Kong for a mediation forum bringing together some 60 countries.

The meeting coincides with China’s establishment of the International Mediation Organisation. Cassis’s trip is taking place at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The new organisation is based precisely in Hong Kong. Acknowledging Switzerland’s reputation and experience in good offices and mediation, China invited the country to present its approach to mediation at the above-mentioned forum.

“The growing number of conflicts reinforces the importance of mediation and good offices as diplomatic tools,” said the foreign office. Switzerland, which is known for its expertise in this field, closely monitors developments on a global level.

The International Mediation Organisation is an independent intergovernmental organisation that aims to resolve international disputes through mediation. Switzerland is not one of the signatory states to the founding act of the new institution.

A meeting between Cassis and Wang Yi is planned on the sidelines of the forum to continue high-level discussions between the two countries in the 75th anniversary year of bilateral relations. Cassis will also meet the Executive Representative of the Chinese authorities in Hong Kong, John Lee.

