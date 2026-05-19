Swiss cantons object to conversion of asylum status to work permits
Several Swiss cantons have rejected government plans to allow asylum seekers, many from Ukraine, to convert their temporary S protection status into work permits.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
In a recent communication, the Conference of Cantonal Directors of Social Affairs of Central Switzerland warned of the financial consequences for cantons and municipalities.
+ Since rule change Switzerland rejects 104 Ukrainian refugees
The financial burden that would arise for the cantons and municipalities following the planned changeover is particularly problematic, the cantons said after their spring meeting.
+ Ukrainian men in Switzerland face dilemma
Protection status S was created as a temporary instrument, the cantons stated. An automatic conversion to a B residence permit after five years would “contradict this basic idea”.
“It would effectively change the S status from a temporary protection instrument to a permanent residence model,” the cantonal group wrote.
At the same time, the cantons criticise the fact that the federal government wants to stop its financial support after five years, while the social costs remain with the cantons.
The cantons are therefore calling for more competences in determining social assistance and an adjustment of the federal regulation.
The Conference of Cantonal Directors of Social Affairs of Central Switzerland comprises the cantons of Lucerne, Uri, Schwyz, Nidwalden, Obwalden and Zug.
More
Swiss government updates S status rules for Ukrainian refugees
Adapted from German by AI/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.