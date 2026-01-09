Politician apologises to young people at Crans-Montana memorial ceremony

A memorial ceremony for the victims of the Crans-Montana fire took place on Friday afternoon in Martigny.

The event was attended by numerous international personalities, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

The government delegation consisted of Economics Minister Guy Parmelin, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, Justice Minister Beat Jans, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and Chancellor Viktor Rossi.

Parmelin and the president of the Valais government Mathias Reynard spoke during the commemoration. No other politicians spoke.

“We will never forget January 1, 2026,” Reynard said. “Forty people lost their lives, 116 were injured,” he recalled. “Today we are gathered here to commemorate these 40 souls, to say that we will never forget them. But we are also gathered for the injured, for those who struggle between life and death.”

“No words can ever fill the void that has been created, but silence would not be enough.” Addressing the victims’ loved ones, he then said “we are here, beside you”. Since that night, “not a minute has passed in which we have not thought of you. Our thoughts are all with you”, support that comes from all over Switzerland.

Reynard also turned his thoughts to the rescuers, who gave everything to save young lives. In Italian, he also thanked “wholeheartedly” all the countries that supported the canton.

As adults, on behalf of the entire community, “we can only apologise” to the young people involved in this tragedy, he concluded.

A tribute to the young people

Two different texts were read by Valais actress and director Olivia Seigne. There was then a touching tribute to the young people by three equally young people present at the scene of the tragedy, who also spoke in Italian. “You cannot add days to life, but you can add life to days,” they said in a very emotional moment.

The various passages were accompanied by musical interludes, including a performance by a cellist who was only 16 years old. The ceremony ended around 3pm with a parade of white roses.

Around 1,000 people attended the commemoration, including representatives from 32 countries and the European Union. The ceremony – broadcast live – took place in Martigny and not in Crans-Montana due to bad weather conditions. In the latter location, however, numerous people gathered in the square, where the tribute was broadcast on a large screen.

