Chihuahua leads Swiss rescue team to owner stuck in a crevasse

Chihuahua leads rescue team to man in crevasse above Saas-Fee Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

A Chihuahua helped to rescue a man on the Fee Glacier above Saas-Fee mountain resort on Friday. It alerted a rescue team to its owner who had fallen into a crevasse.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Chihuahua weist Rettungsteam zu Mann in Gletscherspalte ob Saas-Fee Original Read more: Chihuahua weist Rettungsteam zu Mann in Gletscherspalte ob Saas-Fee

The man was travelling with his small dog on the Fee Glacier early on Friday afternoon when he broke through a snow bridge and fell into a crevasse, the Air Zermatt air rescue service reported on Sunday. The casualty had called for help using an amateur radio. A person nearby received the emergency call and alerted the rescue centre.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to the communiqué, the man could not be located straight away. The glacier surface was wide and the crevasse was barely visible.

The rescue team spotted a small movement on a rock which turned out to be a Chihuahua, the statement continued. The crevasse was located right next to it and the dog’s behaviour helped guide the rescue team to the correct spot. According to the communiqué, the Air Zermatt team was able to rescue the man and fly him and his dog to a hospital in Visp.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch