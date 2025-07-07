Chihuahua leads Swiss rescue team to owner stuck in a crevasse

The man was travelling with his small dog on the Fee Glacier early on Friday afternoon when he broke through a snow bridge and fell into a crevasse, the Air Zermatt air rescue service reported on Sunday. The casualty had called for help using an amateur radio. A person nearby received the emergency call and alerted the rescue centre.
According to the communiqué, the man could not be located straight away. The glacier surface was wide and the crevasse was barely visible.
The rescue team spotted a small movement on a rock which turned out to be a Chihuahua, the statement continued. The crevasse was located right next to it and the dog’s behaviour helped guide the rescue team to the correct spot. According to the communiqué, the Air Zermatt team was able to rescue the man and fly him and his dog to a hospital in Visp.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Swiss bosses distance themselves from the United States
This content was published on
According to a survey of managers, Swiss companies are increasingly turning away from the USA and orientating themselves more towards Southeast Asia and the EU. This is the result of a recent survey.
This content was published on
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and her youngest daughter Princess Ariane attended the Netherlands' women's European Championship football match against Wales in Switzerland on Saturday.
Man charged with flying drone at women’s Euro 2025
This content was published on
A man flew a drone around the venue on Wednesday evening during the first match of the Women's EURO 2025 in St. Gallen. The 30-year-old violated the absolute ban on flying during match days. He was reported to the police.
More than 250 Swiss companies sign CO2 reduction initiative
This content was published on
A total of 257 companies from Switzerland have signed up to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). In doing so, they are committing to CO2 reduction targets that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.