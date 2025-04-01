Chinese e-car manufacturer BYD arrives in Switzerland
The Chinese e-car manufacturer BYD has officially entered the Swiss market. The world's largest e-car manufacturer is planning a dealer network with 15 points of sale in Switzerland by the end of the year.
The first BYD showroom will open on Uraniastrasse in Zurich. Others are to follow shortly in Zug and other cities. There are also plans to collaborate with Automotive Suisse on sales outlets in Lugano and Bellinzona.
BYD is focusing on both dealer groups and retailers at local level, according to reports.
