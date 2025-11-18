Chinese man on trial in Bern for human trafficking and prostitution

Chinese man on trial in Bern for human trafficking and prostitution

A 39-year-old Chinese man went on trial at the regional court in Bern on Tuesday, facing charges including human trafficking and promoting prostitution.

Together with another man, he is alleged to have lured Chinese migrant workers to Switzerland and then forced them into prostitution. Ten offences have been charged, as well as over 60 attempts.

According to the indictment, the man searched the internet for “massage girls for Switzerland”, some of whom had high earning potential. The women were staying in Switzerland illegally and without a work permit.

The women’s precarious situation worsened during the Covid pandemic, making it impossible for them to return to China. Some of the women had to engage in sexual practices that were dangerous to their health. Half of the income went to the accused. He used the money to finance his livelihood and gambled some of it away in the casino.

