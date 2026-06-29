Swim across Lake Zurich postponed
The City of Zurich Lake Crossing will not take place on Wednesday. The weather conditions are too changeable, the Zurich Sports Office announced on Monday.
Following a heatwave that has lasted for weeks, the risk of thunderstorms is too high, it said.
The new date is Wednesday July 8. If this is not possible either, the next available date would not be until August 19, after the summer holidays. A decision on whether the event will go ahead will be made on the Monday before the lake crossing.
For safety reasons, the event takes place only in fine, stable weather. Around 9,000 people take part each time.
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Translated from German, sub-edited by ts
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