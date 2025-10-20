City of Zurich wants to extend legal cannabis dispensary
Zurich City Council has applied to extend the cannabis licence until 2028. More than 2,300 people obtain cannabis legally via the "Züri-Can" project.
The city of Zurich announced on Monday that the extension would cost CHF800,000 ($1 million). The previous plan was to conduct the study until 2026. Consumers have so far purchased around 750kg of cannabis in 88,000 sales.
The pilot project has been a success, it added. Around CHF7.5 million have been withdrawn from the black market. The pilot study, which is being supervised by the Psychiatric University Clinic Zurich, centres on health and protecting users from the risks of the black market, city councillor Andreas Hauri said.
In July 2025, the federal government approved an increase in the number of participants from 2,100 to 3,000, and the city wants to attract more occasional users and women. These were previously underrepresented.
