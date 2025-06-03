The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Climate Alliance presents action plan on 20th anniversary

To mark its 20th anniversary, the Swiss Climate Alliance has presented a new action plan. In it, the organisation shows how Switzerland could make a success of the energy transition and achieve a net zero balance within ten years.

Keystone-SDA

The report, published on Tuesday, covers topics such as consumer goods, industry and waste, buildings, and air and ground transport. For each theme, the Alliance identifies what it sees as the most significant barriers and how they could be overcome.

Within this framework, the organisation proposes policy measures that would lead to rapid decarbonisation, ranging from a tax on all greenhouse gases to a transformation fund for more agro-ecology and incentives for electric mobility.

The Alliance sees these measures as a contribution to the debate. Representatives of the 150 or so member organisations and partners of the Climate Alliance were involved in drawing up the concept.

The Climate Alliance was founded in 2005 and has been working ever since to ensure that “the climate becomes a key priority for politics and society”. The Alliance is made up of organisations from the environmental, church, youth, trade union and consumer protection sectors.

