Swiss army on site for Ukraine peace conference

Military personnel will assist Nidwalden cantonal police in protecting critical facilities, provide surveillance on lakes, and provide logistics and command support. Keystone / Ti-Press

The army began their assistance service for the Ukraine Peace Conference on the Bürgenstock in canton Nidwalden on Monday. Most of the troops for the mission have been deployed. From June 5 to 19, as many as 4,000 members of the armed forces will be helping with various tasks.

These tasks include site security, surveillance, command support, and logistics, as announced by the army. The army is also stepping up measures to secure airspace sovereignty. At the request of the canton of Nidwalden, the Federal Council imposed airspace restrictions and deployed the army on a supplementary security operation.

The army is supporting the civilian authorities, who are responsible for its deployment. Specifically, military personnel will assist Nidwalden cantonal police in protecting critical facilities and air transport. They also provide surveillance on lakes and provide logistics and command support.

According to the information provided, these services supplement the security organisation of the cantonal authorities. The Ukraine peace conference will take place on June 15 and 16.

