Collectors’ watches stolen from Swiss private museum

Collectors’ watches stolen from a private museum in Le Locle, NE Keystone-SDA

Several people broke into a private museum in Le Locle, canton Neuchâtel, on Sunday night and stole a collection of watches. The value of the stolen goods has not yet been estimated, the cantonal police said on Monday.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Uhren-Sammlerstücke aus Privatmuseum in Le Locle NE gestohlen Original Read more: Uhren-Sammlerstücke aus Privatmuseum in Le Locle NE gestohlen

The break-in took place at around 3am on Monday. The perpetrators forced their way into the Ulysse Nardin museum and broke into display cases, according to a police statement.

An alarm system was triggered, prompting a security firm to be called out. However, the theft was not discovered until about an hour later, as the point of entry was not immediately identified.

The Neuchâtel police were then notified. The perpetrators managed to escape with the loot. The museum is now compiling an inventory of the stolen watches to estimate their value.

The public prosecutor’s office has launched a criminal investigation to identify and arrest the perpetrators.

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More Rolex thefts on rise as luxury watches worth £1 billion missing This content was published on Luxury watches worth more than £1 billion ($1.1 billion) have been reported as stolen or missing, with a surge in the number of thefts last year. Read more: Rolex thefts on rise as luxury watches worth £1 billion missing

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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