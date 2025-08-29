Swiss-EU treaties: signatures handed in for Kompass initiative

The petition for a referendum wants to make the new treaties with the EU subject to a majority of the cantons. The exact date of the vote is likely to be a topic of discussion.
The initiators announced that more than 115,000 of the 140,000 signatures submitted had been authenticated. They reiterated their demand that the petition for a referendum should be put to the vote before a decision is made on the treaties with Brussels.
The government is proposing that the treaty package should only be subject to an optional referendum. This would mean that a majority of the people would be required for ratification, but not a majority of the cantons. The Federal Constitution does not provide for a mandatory referendum in such cases, it argues.
The authors of the Compass Initiative, on the other hand, are of the opinion that the new treaties would make deep cuts to direct democracy and Switzerland’s sovereignty. The dynamic adoption of EU law would be tantamount to “passive EU membership”, they say.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into 0045nglish. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
This content was published on
Esther Grether has died aged 89. Considered one of Switzerland’s leading entrepreneurs, the owner of the Basel-based Doetsch Grether Group was also a major shareholder in the Swatch Group and an art collector.
Swiss political parties report income of CHF22.4 million for 2024
This content was published on
Ten parties reported income totalling CHF22.4 million for 2024, less than in the 2023 election year. The reports are based on the regulations for transparency in political financing.
FIFA loses multi-million lawsuit against Blatter and Kattner
This content was published on
Former FIFA officials Joseph Blatter and Markus Kattner do not have to pay back their own bonuses or the bonus totalling CHF 23 million paid to another FIFA official to FIFA. This was decided by the Zurich Labour Court.
How cancer cells makes healthy cells work for them
This content was published on
Cancer cells manipulate neighbouring cells for their own purposes: a research team at ETH Zurich has discovered that they can reprogram neighbouring cells in such a way that they help the tumour to grow.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.