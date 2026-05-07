Swiss parliamentary committee backs Erasmus+ funding
The Education Committee of the Swiss Senate has narrowly approved funding for Switzerland's participation in the EU education and training programme Erasmus+ for 2027.
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The decision was taken by five votes to five, with the chair casting the deciding vote. For the narrow majority of the committee, participation in Erasmus+ is an investment in education.
It enhances the skills of apprentices and students, particularly in the field of vocational training. This ultimately benefits the economy.
On the other hand, a strong minority in the committee put forward budgetary arguments. Given the current state of federal finances, and in particular the relief measures recently adopted, such additional expenditure is not currently defensible, they argued unsuccessfully.
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Swiss costs would triple to join EU education programme
Adapted from French by AI/mga
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