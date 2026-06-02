Commodities trader Gunvor searched in Geneva
The Geneva headquarters of commodities trader Gunvor have been searched on the orders of the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland.
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The search is part of criminal proceedings against Gunvor on suspicion of bribery of foreign public officials.
Revealed on Tuesday by the NGO Public Eye, this information was confirmed to Keystone-ATS by a spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (MPC). The search was carried out by federal police in May.
As the procedure is ongoing, the MPC did not provide any further details and reiterated the presumption of innocence.
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In its investigation, Public Eye questions an oil contract “concluded in Gabon in 2024 under opaque conditions”. The NGO reveals a parallel payment system that was allegedly set up to pay intermediaries in Africa.
Contacted by Keystone-ATS, Gunvor points out that “as usual, Public Eye exaggerates and distorts the information. Gunvor has never seen or known of any such contract”.
Gunvor itself is not the target of the proceedings brought by the MPC in Switzerland. It undertakes to cooperate fully with the investigating authorities.
Gunvor has already been convicted twice in Switzerland in corruption-related cases. In 2019, the company was convicted by the MPC for its criminal liability in connection with acts of corruption in Congo and Côte d’Ivoire. In 2024, it was found criminally liable for acts of corruption in Ecuador.
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Adapted from French by AI/mga
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