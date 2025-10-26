Female Swiss company commander alleged to have beaten recruits
A female commander in the Swiss army is alleged to have behaved violently towards recruits in Lenzburg. The case is known to the army. The military justice authorities have opened an investigation.
The person concerned has now been assigned to another command, an army spokesman told Keystone-SDA on Sunday, going back on a report in 20 Minuten. A further assessment of the case will be made once the current proceedings have been concluded. With regard to this procedure, which is subject to the secrecy of the investigation, the army cannot provide any information.
One of the recruits involved described the incident to the website: “The young man was on patrol with two comrades. They stopped at a service station to buy a beer, which is not allowed,” he explained.
The commander heard about this and summoned him and his friends to the gym. There she confiscated their phones. Suddenly, she hit the recruit with her fist, “over and over again in the chest area”, quotes the portal. One classmate was pushed and another slapped.
