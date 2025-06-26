Swiss steel traders face price fixing probe

Competition Commission opens cartel investigation against four steel traders in Ticino
Keystone-SDA
The Swiss Federal Competition Commission (ComCo) has opened an investigation into four steel traders accused of illegal collusion.
This content was published on
June 26, 2025 - 10:17
It is suspected that the steel traders coordinated the sale and laying of steel over several years, the Competition Commission announced on Thursday. There were also indications that the companies had divided up customers among themselves.
+ How to protect people and homes from Swiss landslides
The Competition Commission has already carried out house searches at several companies. It is now investigating whether there have actually been any antitrust offences.
According to the press release, such an investigation usually takes two years. The accused companies are presumed innocent, it continues.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
How we work
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at
english@swissinfo.ch
