Swiss steel traders face price fixing probe

Competition Commission opens cartel investigation against four steel traders in Ticino Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss Federal Competition Commission (ComCo) has opened an investigation into four steel traders accused of illegal collusion.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Weko eröffnet Kartelluntersuchung gegen vier Tessiner Stahlhändler Original Read more: Weko eröffnet Kartelluntersuchung gegen vier Tessiner Stahlhändler

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

It is suspected that the steel traders coordinated the sale and laying of steel over several years, the Competition Commission announced on Thursday. There were also indications that the companies had divided up customers among themselves.

+ How to protect people and homes from Swiss landslides

The Competition Commission has already carried out house searches at several companies. It is now investigating whether there have actually been any antitrust offences.

According to the press release, such an investigation usually takes two years. The accused companies are presumed innocent, it continues.

More

More Swiss cantons handed extra funds to repair weather damage This content was published on Swiss cantons cantons that suffered severe weather damage in the summer of 2024, will get more funds. Read more: Swiss cantons handed extra funds to repair weather damage

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch