Swiss heatwave danger raised to second-highest level

The climate crisis also has consequences for animals. Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller
Swiss heatwave danger raised to second-highest level
Due to the heatwave, the Swiss government has declared the second-highest danger level for large parts of Switzerland from Sunday. Temperatures of up to 35°C are expected over the next few days.

After the lowlands of the southern side of the Alps, Valais and the Lake Geneva region were already affected by a heatwave on Saturday, this will also reach the other lowlands of Switzerland on Sunday, MeteoSwiss announced on its website.

+ Switzerland braces for second hottest June on record

Temperatures are therefore likely to rise to between 32°C and 34°C on the southern side of the Alps over the next few days, with a relative humidity of up to 55%. Even at night, it is unlikely to cool down below 20°C.

In the lowlands of German-speaking Switzerland, temperatures of 33°C are expected from Sunday, and up to 35°C in the Basel region. Relative humidity is expected to reach 30% to 45%. The lowest temperatures are likely to be between 17°C and 21°C, higher in urban areas.

